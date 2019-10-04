A Spooktacular setup at Lambeau Field

A popular, free Halloween event for families returns to Lambeau Field for its 17th year.

Spooktacular event in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file photo)

Crews were working up to 18 hours Friday preparing the atrium for 5,000 guests and ghouls at the annual Spooktacular.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, kids can get their faces painted, go through a hay maze, decorate cookies, and enjoy games and crafts and comedy and magics acts.

The Center for Childhood Safety will also be there.

"We have trick-or-treat bags that have some safety tips on them, and then they will have information for some other safe tips and tricks for trick or treat," Packers community outreach coordinator Amanda Wery said.

The following weekend, Oct. 12-13, the Packers' Titletown area across the street from Lambeau Field will be transformed into a pumpkin patch for the first Pumpkin Palooza. That event will include live music, games, pumpkin carving and carnival games.