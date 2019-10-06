A Sheboygan man dead after hitting a tree in the Village of Kohler

One dead after a crash in the Village of Kohler

On Saturday, October 5, around 8:15pm the Kohler Police Department went to the scene of a one vehicle crash on Highland Drive south of State Highway 23 in the Village of Kohler.

Once they had arrived, they found that a truck traveling southbound went over the curb onto a grass median where it hit a tree.

The police tried everything to save the life of the 36-year-old man from Sheboygan, but was declared dead at the scene.

Potential factors in the crash are excessive speeds and alcohol.

They are not releasing any other information until they have properly contacted the man’s family.