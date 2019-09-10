A Sheboygan burglar entered their occupied homes and stole their stuff

Sheboygan Police are warning about a number of recent burglaries that happened while people were inside their homes.

Police say they have three reports of burglaries in the last three days.

In each case, someone was home, the doors were unlocked, and purses or wallets were in sight within a few steps of the door.

Some of the stolen items were recovered, but police haven't made any arrests.

"Most property crime is a crime of opportunity, and the best strategy we can use to control this type of crime is to take away the opportunity," the police department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police recommend keeping your doors locked and your property secure. Never leave valuables where they can be seen by someone approaching your house. Leave lights on outside your home at night

Also, be aware of your surroundings. Report anyone suspicious or anything that seems out of place. Let police determine if there's anything curious about it while they investigate these burglaries.