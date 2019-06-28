A Place for Families to Heal

It's being hailed as a great day in Brown County for kids under the supervision of child protective services.

The new Brown County Family Center, on Saint Agnes Drive in Green Bay, is set to open next Tuesday thanks to some incredible fundraising efforts.

What began as a Leadership Green Bay project goal to help children a year ago, is now a reality.

"This is going to completely change the visits that parents have with their children who are in out-of-home care," says Glen Tilot, Brown County Health and Human Service Community Liaison.

"We knew that there's so many people who care about kids and we asked them, we asked different companies and they all stepped up to make this happen and it is a great day for kids in Brown County," adds Michael Schwartz, a Leadership Green Bay team member.

Thanks to Schwartz's team from Leadership Green Bay, in collaboration with NeighborWorks Green Bay and Capital Credit Union's Young Professional Group, $200,000 was raised in one month to purchase and renovate the former daycare facility.

"The stars were in alignment, this property became for sale just as we began the process of looking," says Tilot.

Until now, Brown County Health and Human Services could only offer family visits in a small office room along a busy street.

That all changes when the Brown County Family Center opens next week.

"Now we have this spacious facility which has a kitchen and dining area, four visitation rooms, a fenced in backyard with a Jungle Jim," says Tilot.

With more than 100 children regularly in out of home placements in Brown County, Tilot says the family center will be heavily used.

There will also be evening mentoring session for parents on financial planning and cooking.

"When I walk through here my heart just swells because it is a beautiful place, it's a place with dignity for families to heal and reconnect," says Schwartz.