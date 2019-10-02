A One-of-a-Kind Collection

As one of the most respected and successful business owners around Lambeau Field, Jerry Watson collected a tremendous amount of memorabilia at his Stadium View Bar and Grill before passing away last November at the age of 72.

Now his family says the time has come to auction off some of his prized possessions.

"That helmet back there, that's every Packer player that's even been inside of Stadium View," says Bob Watson, Jerry's son.

Watson grew up watching his dad collect all kinds of things.

"My dad was a person who could never turn down a sale and my mom always said that if there was a sale on cat food he'd buy it, even though he was not a fan of cats," says Watson with a chuckle.

What Jerry Watson was a fan of was turning Stadium View into the most popular bar around Lambeau Field, and hunting.

Which is why now, almost a year after his death, his collection of sports memorabilia, sporting goods, guns, beer signs and more is up for auction.

"Culmination of 26 years in business at the time and a lot of Packers stuff, a lot of beer stuff, a lot of restaurant equipment and then there's personal items as well, and it's pretty much everything we've accumulated pretty much since we opened in 1992," says Watson, who now owns and operates Stadium View.

The online auction, run by Hansen Auction Group, runs until 6 pm tomorrow night.

But that's just the beginning.

"They had come through here and their eyes got really big and they just said you've got way too much stuff for one auction, so there's about 600 lots in this auction and they're going to do another two more auctions they figure after this," says Watson.

Because his father was known for his generosity, Watson says there are no minimum bids on any items.

"And that's exactly what I can hope for, I want to have other people experience some of the things that my dad had and leaves them with something to remind them of. I miss him, I mean an incredible person, he was an incredible human being, but he was a great father, he was a great grandfather and he's definitely missed by a lot of people," says Watson.