A Life-Changing Journey: Return to Nam a Year Later

It was a year ago today that 52 Vietnam veterans from Northeast Wisconsin made history.

They arrived in Vietnam on the first ever honor flight to that country.

The impact that journey has had on the veterans, and their families, a year later is tremendous.

Over two weeks in Vietnam last year, our cameras captured the incredible emotion of men returning to where they served, sacrificed and survived 50 years ago.

As with all Old Glory Honor Flights, this was a mission of healing, and for the veterans of the unpopular and controversial Vietnam War, it was mission accomplished.

"Part of the whole war we did a lot to destroy a lot of things and it was heartwarming to see the country itself, Vietnam, recovering and moving on and seeing that the people are leading some semblance of a normal life and that felt very good," says Vietnam Veteran AJ McCaskey from Wautoma.

"We were able to talk about our time over there a little more after we got back and I think we all feel a lot better about our service in Vietnam after this trip," adds Vietnam Veteran Dennis Williams from Neshkoro.

The impact of Old Glory's Return to Nam went far beyond the veterans though.

In most cases, it was a family member who encouraged them to go, and our daily coverage in Vietnam allowed their families to witness the laughter and tears.

"And everyone is there for him and you could see that and that helped for me to see that all those guys stepped in and were there for him and that was huge, it helped me at home knowing he was being taken care of," says Julie Van Lanen, wife of Return to Nam veteran Dale Van Lanen.

"Words can't express our thanks to Old Glory Honor Flight for giving these guys the opportunity to go on this trip, have that healing that so many of them needed and the bond they created with these guys, it's just been a dream come true for all of us," says Linda Mielke, wife of Return to Nam veteran Tony Mielke.

Spouses of Return to Nam vets like Mielke and Van Lanen say in the year since their husbands confronted their Vietnam demons, their lives, their marriages, their family dynamics, have changed.

"He had nightmares a lot, but since he's been back he hasn't had a nightmare and he's more at peace, now he's even involved with a local hospice going to see veterans," says Van Lanen of her husband.

"Oh the healing for him, the closure, I think for him going there and seeing that the people were ok, the destruction, knowing he was a part of it, a big part of it, it just impacted him, I think to make that peace that he needed. And that reception at Menasha, just one of the greatest nights of not just his life, both our lives," says Mielke fighting back tears.

