9 p.m. curfew announced for city of Milwaukee, WI National Guard authorized

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Saturday the Wisconsin National Guard has been authorized to support the city of Milwaukee in its response to those who have disrupted the peaceful protests within the city.

The protests began following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on Monday.

The governor has ordered members of the Wisconsin National Guard into state active duty beginning immediately.

125 members have been authorized to help local law enforcement.

Evers' office says any additional members being utilized will require direct verbal authorization from the governor.

In addition, any members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement, and to also protect infrastructure such as utilities and fire station, as well as cultural institutions which are necessary for the community.

His office says the National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or interfere with journalists' ability to report on the activities.

Our ABC affiliate WISN reports Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced during a news conference that a curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Attorney Krueger issued the following statement Saturday regarding the protests n Milwaukee:

The Justice Department and the FBI are making the investigation of George Floyd's tragic death a top priority. As the Major Cities Chiefs Association said, George Floyd's death is "deeply disturbing and should be of concern to all Americans. Yesterday, the vast majority of protesters in Milwaukee expressed their concerns peaceably. But late last night, some protesters set fires in several stores, causing damage to innocent owners. In addition, a Milwaukee Police Department officer suffered a minor gunshot injury from a currently unknown source. Such violence and property damage accomplish nothing and instead only create more victims. Although we respect the rights of all to express their concerns peaceably, federal law enforcement is joined with state and local authorities to address further violence. Federal law imposes stiff penalties for commercial arson and other crimes. I encourage everyone to act in peace so that our nation can promote healing rather than suffer new wounds."