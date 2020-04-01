9 more COVID-19 deaths reported; 1,550 positive COVID-19 cases

State reports 1,550 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths



Nearly 200 more COVID-19 cases confirmed



9 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising death toll from 16 to 24



Almost 200 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wisconsin since Tuesday. The death toll rose from 16 to 24, a 56% increase.

Milwaukee County accounts for a total of 11 of those deaths and 106 of the new cases.

MCMEO investigating four additional deaths due to complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). 49 yoa male from Milwaukee, 73 yoa male from Oak Creek, 89 yoa male from South Milwaukee, and 78 yoa female from Milwaukee. Sixteen total deaths in Milwaukee County from COVID-19. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 1, 2020

In WBAY's viewing area, Brown County rose from 9 cases to 12 since Tuesday. Dodge County also reported 3 new cases. Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties each added 2 cases, and Marinette and Sheboygan counties each had 1 more.

[Action 2 News is now reporting the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths as listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. We are aware that counties are reporting separate numbers that would make these totals higher. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we will continue to report the statewide totals.]

DHS has also started reporting hospitalizations. On April 1, 25% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, or 398 patients total.

Cases county-by-county

The DHS provided the following breakdown by county on April 1 (note: counties and cities may report their own numbers that differ from the list below. The list below is according to the state's count as of this publication):

Ashland - 1

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 11

Buffalo - 1

Calumet - 2

Chippewa - 10

Clark - 5

Columbia - 13

Crawford - 1

Dane - 215 (2 deaths)

Dodge - 13

Door - 1

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 3

Eau Claire - 12

Fond du Lac - 24 (2 deaths)

Grant - 2

Green - 7

Iowa - 3

Iron - 1 (fatal)

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 12

Juneau - 4

Kenosha - 54

La Crosse - 19

Marathon - 5

Marinette - 2

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 780 (11 deaths)

Monroe - 2

Oconto - 1

Oneida - 3

Outagamie - 12

Ozaukee - 46 (3 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Portage - 1

Racine - 28

Richland - 2

Rock - 17 (1 death)

Sauk - 14 (2 deaths)

Sheboygan - 12

St. Croix - 6

Vilas - 3

Walworth - 12

Washington - 44

Waukesha - 107 (1 death)

Waupaca - 2 (1 death)

Winnebago - 13

Wood - 2

Total - 1,550

Additional cases

The Michigan Public Health Department reported 13 cases in Upper Peninsula counties. Marquette County has 5 cases, Delta has 3, Gogebic has 2, and there is 1 case each in Mackinac and Schoolcraft county.

Testing update

The total 199 new cases is the fastest one-day rise since the outbreak began. Recently, daily totals had been increasing in the range of 120 to 140 new cases.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials warned that they expected the numbers to grow as testing capacity increases.

Demographics

The DHS is now reporting demographics on fatalities. We're including these in our report.

Statewide, 52% of patients are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown by age group shows a growing number of older patients. Over the past week we've seen people 49 and older accounting for a higher percentage of positive test results. We don't know if this reflects the spread or the virus or whether more tests are being given to older patients.

Children and young adults under 20: 1%

Adults in their 20's: 12%

30's: 14%

40's: 16%

50's: 19%

60's: 20%

70's: 11%

80's: 5%

90 and older: 1%

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

Keep at least six feet apart from others

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

Make essential trips no more than once a week

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

Why we are reporting the state confirmed numbers from this point forward: "All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information," reads a statement from the Wisconsin DHS. "These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals."

