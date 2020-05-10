8 ducklings rescued from storm sewer drain, reunited with mother

Members of the Marinette Fire Department were called to help eight ducklings, which had fallen into a storm sewer drain, be reunited with their mother early Saturday morning. Credit: Val Ihde
Updated: Sun 12:43 PM, May 10, 2020

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) -- Fire and police members were able to rescue eight ducklings Saturday morning in Marinette after they fell down a storm sewer drain.

According to Assistant Chief Steve Campbell, someone called the station explaining the situation on Canhill Road, next to Walmart, around 8:30 a.m.

Campbell says they responded with the engine crew, and saw that the mother duck was still around, and was alerting people that there had been an incident.

He says the mother duck did keep her distance as the rescue took place.

Campbell said the crew was able to extricate all eight baby ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother.

 