8 candidates validated for Appleton mayoral race

Appleton officials say after reviewing the signatures needed for candidates to be on the ballot for the mayoral race, the number of candidates has been lowered by three.

Previously, 11 candidates were running for the position, however, after a review of the City Clerk's office, three of the 11 candidates didn't have the required number of valid signatures to be on the ballot.

During the spring primary, the following eight candidates on the ballot:

Marsha Brewer

Jake Woodford

James Clemons

Chad Doran

Eric Beach

Dana Johnson

Robin Kettleson

Mark Todd