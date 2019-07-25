8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with lung damage after vaping

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Children's Hospital of Wisconsin says eight teenagers from around the state have been hospitalized this month with seriously damaged lungs.
All of the teens reported vaping in the weeks and months prior. They reported experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, a cough and weight loss.
The state is investigating the exact cause of their lung damage and confirm whether the devices are to blame.
Children's Hospital says parents and teenagers need to be aware of the potential danger. E-cigarette cartridges can contain toxic chemicals which have been shown to damage lungs.
The hospital says the chemicals can be especially dangerous to children since their lungs are still developing.
The American Lung Association issued a statement after learning about the hospitalizations urging state lawmakers to treat electronic cigarettes like tobacco products.
The American Lung Association has always held the position that e-cigarette use is NOT safe, especially by youth whose lungs are still developing. E-cigarettes contain chemicals, heavy metals and fine particulates. The candy and fruit-flavorings that so many youth find appealing also contain chemicals known to cause irreparable lung damage. These flavorings are designed to tempt kids and give the false impression that e-cigarettes are safe. Contrary to what the industry would have them believe, e-cigarettes are not simply harmless water vapor.
Wisconsin had made enormous strides in reducing smoking rates but now faces a new generation of nicotine addiction among our youth. We call on lawmakers to act swiftly to enact laws to turn the tide on this growing epidemic – raising the legal purchase of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes to 21, adding e-cigarettes to the states smoke free air law and taxing e-cigarettes the same as regular combustible cigarettes.