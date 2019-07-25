8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with lung damage after vaping

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin says eight teenagers from around the state have been hospitalized this month with seriously damaged lungs.

All of the teens reported vaping in the weeks and months prior. They reported experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, a cough and weight loss.

The state is investigating the exact cause of their lung damage and confirm whether the devices are to blame.

Children's Hospital says parents and teenagers need to be aware of the potential danger. E-cigarette cartridges can contain toxic chemicals which have been shown to damage lungs.

The hospital says the chemicals can be especially dangerous to children since their lungs are still developing.

The American Lung Association issued a statement after learning about the hospitalizations urging state lawmakers to treat electronic cigarettes like tobacco products.