77-year-old woman jailed after 83 dogs seized from her home

A 77-year-old woman accused of animal cruelty after authorities removed 83 small dogs and other animals in poor condition from her property in Michigan has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that Irene Burns pleaded guilty Dec. 26 in St. Clair County District Court to misdemeanor animal abandonment and cruelty charges.

She was sentenced Friday. Authorities raiding her home in November discovered the dogs in wire cages.

Most had matted fur, while some had infections and broken bones.

Burns told the court Friday that she “just got overwhelmed.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

