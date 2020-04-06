77 dead from coronavirus in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has started the week with 77 deaths from coronavirus and 2,440 positive cases.

Both totals increased from Sunday to Monday. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned that this would be a difficult week for the country in terms of deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak. Death nationwide have topped 10,000.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment," says Adams.

Deaths have been reported in Buffalo County, Dane County, Fond du Lac County, Iron County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Outagamie County, Racine County, Rock County, Sauk County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Waukesha County and Winnebago County.

Two deaths were reported at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan. The Wisconsin National Guard responded to the facility Sunday to help staff with testing.

The state Department of Health Services says 668 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That number increased by 44 patients from Sunday to Monday.

DHS says 26,574 tests have come back negative for the virus.

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak in Wisconsin.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an order suspending in-person voting for the April 7 presidential primary election out of worries the virus would spread at polling places. State Republicans are challenging the ruling.

NUMBERS BY COUNTY (as provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services):

Adams - 2 positive

Ashland - 1 positive

Barron - 4 positive

Bayfield - 3 positive

Brown - 39 positive

Buffalo - 2 positive, 1 death

Calumet - 4 positive

Chippewa - 16 positive

Clark - 7 positive

Columbia - 21 positive

Crawford - 2 positive

Dane - 278 positive, 9 deaths

Door - 4 positive

Douglas - 7 positive

Dunn- 5 positive

Eau Claire -21 positive

Florence - 2 positive

Fond du Lac - 43 positive, 2 deaths

Grant - 3 positive

Green - 9 positive

Iowa - 3 positive

Iron - 1 positive, 1 death

Jackson - 4 positive

Juneau - 5 positive

Kenosha - 104 positive, 1 death

Kewaunee - 1 positive

La Crosse - 22 positive

Manitowoc - 3 positive

Marathon - 12 positive

Marinette - 3 positive

Marquette - 2 positive

Menominee - 1 positive

Milwaukee - 1,256 positive, 40 deaths

Monroe - 7 positive

Oconto - 1 positive

Oneida - 3 positive

Outagamie - 22, 1 death

Ozaukee - 62 positive; 6 deaths

Pierce - 7 positive

Portage - 3 positive

Racine - 57 positive, 3 deaths

Richland - 3 positive

Rock - 34 positive, 2 deaths

Rusk - 3 positive

Sauk - 18 positive, 2 deaths

Shawano - 2 positive

Sheboygan - 21 positive, (County reports 2 deaths)

St. Croix - 7 positive

Trempealeau - 1 positive

Vilas - 4 positive

Walworth - 20 positive

Washington - 57 positive, 3 deaths

Waukesha - 160 positive, 4 deaths

Waupaca - 2 positive, 1 death

Waushara - 1 positive

Winnebago - 24 positive; 1 death

Wood - 2 positive

The state has 12 labs doing coronavirus testing.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

