$75K cash bond set for man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend at knifepoint

Bail is set at $75,000 cash for a Green Bay man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint over the weekend.

Celio Jaimes-Gomez accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knife point.

Celio Jaimes-Gomez is charged with attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Kidnapping and two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Police tell us this was a very intense and fluid situation that was resolved with very little injury to the suspect, victim, and other officers.

“Somebody with a knife is just as dangerous as somebody with gun,” said Commander Paul Ebel of the Green Bay Police Department.

The criminal complaint outlines the chain of events that unfolded around 1 a.m. Sunday, which started near the American Foods parking lot.

That's where prosecutors say Jaimez attempted to stab his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in the face before hijacking his ex-girlfriend's car at knife point and taking off with her still in the car.

“We were able to locate her via her phone. Officers went to the address on Western Avenue, they could see that the male retreated into the bedroom,” said Ebel.

According to the criminal complaint Jaimes told his ex, "that if she did not get back with him then she could not be with anybody and he preferred her to be dead."

Police say due to a language barrier, it was difficult to communicate with the suspect and the victim but eventually got enough information to force entry into the apartment and eventually the bedroom.

“Officers saw the male take the female, by her hair and around her neck with a large knife, in a very tense situation. This was going to be an officer involved shooting,” said Ebel.

With the knife to her neck, prosecutors say Jaimez pulled his ex into a closet and "appeared to be using her as a shield."

“They didn't have an angle to shoot him without putting her in danger, or their fellow officers in danger,” said Ebel.

Thanks to quick thinking, officers were able to wrestle the knife away from Jaimes.

“The officer used the butt of his gun as an impact weapon to create the dysfunction to get the knife away from him so he wouldn't stab them or her,” said Ebel.

Police got the victim to safety and arrested Jaimes.

“We don't train our officers to wrestle knifes away from people period. I can't emphasize enough, these officers put themselves at risk to take that knife away from him,” said Ebel.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim did attempt to get a restraining order against Jaimes just days before the incident, but didn't because of the cost associated with it.

Court documents show Jaimes and his victim have two children together, but have been separated for 21 years.

Jaimes is due back in court on January 8.

