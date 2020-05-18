$75 million in grants available for Wisconsin small businesses

Gov. Tony Evers has announced $75 million for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is "to celebrate and help Wisconsin’s small businesses get back on their feet and support best practices to keep businesses, consumers, employees and communities safe."

Small businesses will receive $2,500 cash grants to use for the "costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory."

The application process will begin in early June. Evers says more information about how to apply will be released later this month.

A large part of the funding comes from the federal CARES Act.

The "We're All In" grants will be given out by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The funding should cover 30,000 businesses.

