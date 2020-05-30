71-year-old man drowns after falling into Wolf River

New London Police say a man has died after drowning in the Wolf River Saturday afternoon.

According to the New London Police Department, officers were called to the Wolf River downstream from the Shawano Street Bridge for a report of a man who had fallen in the river and was drowning shortly before 2 p.m.

Officials say several citizens were able to remove the 71-year-old victim from the river before officers arrived.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released at this time, died despite life saving efforts of first responders.