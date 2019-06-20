71-year-old man arrested for 1st OWI with child in car

A 71-year-old Waushara County man was arrested Thursday for driving drunk with a child under 16 in the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper stopped the car on 4th Avenue in Coloma for a number of equipment violations. The trooper smelled alcohol and noticed signs the driver, Lawrence Warczytowa, was impaired and arrested him after a field sobriety test.

It was his first drunken driving offense.

Warczytowa was also cited for having open intoxicants in the vehicle.