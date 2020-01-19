70-year-old man arrested in Fond du Lac shooting

A 70-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in Fond du Lac.

On Jan. 19, officers and first responders were called to a home in the 500 block of E Division Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers located a 49-year-old Oshkosh man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and then airlifted to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

A 70-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody. He's being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

No names were released.

