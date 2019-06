Green Bay police are asking the public for help to find a missing 7-year-old boy.

Jeremiah Chung was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pebble Beach Court. Police believe he's walking in that area. It's on the city's far east side off Nicolet Drive, between Red Smith Park and the bay.

He was wearing a blue and yellow sleeveless top and tan shorts.