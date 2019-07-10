Grand Chute Police identify man who died in parking lot crash

Grand Chute Police have released the name of a man who died after being hit by a car in a parking lot.

The department identified the victim as Michael E. Peck, 66, Neenah.

On July 6, police and first responders were called to the parking lot of the Fleet Farm Gas Mart at 3295 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Police say Michael Peck had been hit by a vehicle. He died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver, a 71-year-old Bear Creek woman, is cooperating with the investigation, according to Grand Chute Police.

No additional information was released about what caused the crash.

Police were called to the scene at about 3:53 p.m. Saturday.