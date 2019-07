A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

On Saturday around 3:53 p.m., Police were called to a parking lot on the 3000 block of Wisconsin Ave.

Upon arrival, it was determined the pedestrian had died due to the accident.

They have been identified as a 66 year old Neenah resident. No names will be released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as soon as we know more information.