64-year-old man dies in roll over crash in Town of Sheboygan Saturday

One man is dead after a roll over accident in the Town of Sheboygan Falls Saturday.

At 6:22 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center dispatched crews after getting a call that said a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over on County Road J near Alpine Road.

Lt. James Gottsacker said when deputies got to the accident they found a 64-year-old man that had been ejected from the vehicle. The man is not being identified at this time, but authorities say he resides in the area.

Lt. Gottsacker said there were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was involved in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

