$60M manure digester approved in Town of Wrightstown

The Town of Wrightstown has approved the construction of a $60 million manure biodigster to be built on private property in the town.

The community anaerobic digester will turn manure into bio-gas.

The digester will be located on Wiese Brothers property, which is one of the farms that will be contributing waste.

This will be the largest biodigester in the state.

B.C. Organics, the company building the digester, will need to get the property permits from federal and state agencies.

Final plans will also be brought to the village board in the future.

