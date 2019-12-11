6 men from Guatemala accused in sex trafficking case in Green Lake County

Six men believed to all be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala are in the Green Lake County jail on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

The sheriff's office says late in the night on Thanksgiving, a girl who was a runaway called 911 saying she was a a victim of sex trafficking and just escaped from a home where she was being held.

A deputy picked up the girl, who gave them information for a search warrant at a home on County Line Road in Manchester township. The sheriff's office says they found evidence of sexual assault.

Six men living at the home, ranging from 28 to 40 years old, were taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault:

Esler Hugo Rivera, 33; Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 28; Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 40; Ember Rivera, 37; Noeo Bautista-Martinez, 28; and Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, 31.

Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, 31, is additionally suspected of trafficking the runaway.

They're all being held on cash bonds ranging from $20,000 to $50,000.