6 die in Las Vegas apartment building fire; 13 injured

Las Vegas authorities say a fire in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas where residents were apparently using their stoves for heat killed six people before dawn Saturday.

A fire department spokesman says some residents were forced to jump from upper-floor windows to escape the heavy smoke.

Firefighters arriving at the scene began treating the injured and using ladders to rescue numerous people hanging from windows.

The spokesman says the fire started in the area of a first-floor apartment's stove and appears to be accidental.

Three people were found dead in the apartment where the fire started.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)