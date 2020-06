Officials say no one was hurt after a house fire Saturday night in the Town of Larrabee.

Credit: Timothy Zilch

The Clintonville Fire Department tells Action 2 News the fire started just after 5 p.m. on Steenbock Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the house was empty.

It took five fire departments to battle the fire.

At this time, Action 2 News has not learned what caused the fire.