CLOSER LOOK: New safety precautions taken at BayCare Clinic for patients

Over the past few weeks, area hospitals and clinics have safely started allowing more procedures and appointments to take place.

To make sure everyone is safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, safety protocols have been put in place for all patients going to appointments at BayCare Clinic.

When a patient walks into a facility, they will be met by health care professionals. If the patient isn't wearing a mask, one will be given to them. The patient will be asked some COVID-19 questions and their temperature will be taken. If the patient gets the okay, they will get a sticker that says 'approved' which means that patient's temperature has been checked before being allowed to go into the facility.

Once the patient gets to their appointment, the front desk will ask the patient some COVID-19 questions, as a secondary precaution.

Dr. Gerald Eckardt, a neurological surgeon at BayCare Clinic said everyone walking around the hospital wears a mask.

"When I come into work in the morning, my mask goes on when I leave my vehicle and stays on until the end of the day," said Dr. Eckardt.

Patients are encouraged to keep social distancing in mind by following the markings on the floor that are spaced 6-feet apart.

"I have been impressed with level of detail and attention brought to this, in all locations we provide services, they've done an excellent job," said Dr. Eckardt.

Dr. Eckardt said with the slow reopening of elective procedures, where every patient going into surgery is tested for COVID-19, he's noticed some patients are a little nervous to come in.

"There have been patients who held off being seen for a number of different diagnosis... but I'm hoping that as time goes on and we have more information about the virus, it won't prevent people from coming in from getting the care they need," said Dr. Eckardt.

Dr. Eckardt wants all patients to know safety is the top priority, as well as, a patient's health.

"If you are sick, if you are having symptoms and need to be seen, we are ready and prepared to take care of you," said Dr. Eckardt. "We need to think about what life will be like living with coronavirus. People will still be sick and dealing with other problems that need to be taken care of on an urgent or elective basis going forward. Unfortunately, we don't know how long this will be going on, we don't know when we will have a vaccine or if it will be effective at this point, but we need to keep in mind that patients need to be taken care of and we will do that as safe as possible."

A BayCare Clinic patient, Beth LaVigne said she appreciates the extra safety steps being taken by health professionals.

"It's not scary. All the precautions are taken, you are informed and have the opportunity to ask questions if you have any concerns," said LaVigne. "It's the same thing. We just have masks on and I am more considerate of everyone else around."

