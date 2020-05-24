Man pinned by a vehicle in Door County dies

A 76-year-old man in the Town of Liberty Grove died after losing control of his vehicle and getting pinned by the same vehicle.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:13 p.m. it was notified about vehicle crash at a residence on Wisconsin Bay Road. Medical personnel were the first to arrive on the scene. The first responders then found the man pinned under the vehicle.

Officials said the initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of his Chevrolet Monte Carlo while backing down a steep driveway.

Investigators said it appears the man got out of his vehicle while it was still moving after having lost control of the vehicle and he was pinned under the vehicle in the process.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies cleared the scene at 2:26am.

This incident remains under investigation.