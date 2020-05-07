A new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug widely promoted as a treatment for coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 patients at Columbia University in New York. The New England Journal of Medicine published the report on Thursday. Although the study is observational rather than a rigorous experiment, an editorial in the journal says it gives valuable information for a decision that hundreds of thousands of coronavirus patients have already had to make without clear evidence about the drug's risks and benefits.
Malaria drug shows no benefit in another coronavirus study
Posted: Thu 10:00 AM, May 07, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 3:09 PM, May 07, 2020