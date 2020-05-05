To our viewers: How Are You Doing?

Five months ago we would have never thought we would be were we are today, many asked to stay home and do our part to fight this deadly pandemic.

The world looks much different than what we are used to right now. Streets are quieter, businesses are empty and family's are connecting via technology.

Here at Action 2 News, we know it hasn't been easy so that's why we wanted to hear from you, our viewers, and check in to see how you are doing.

Thank you to those who left Brittany Schmidt a voicemail and shared their fears and triumps: Kelly Rathsack, Joan Moericke, Carrie Zehms, Rod Sigl , Mary Ann Fiebelkorn, Mary Weisnicht, Chryssy Joski, Danielle Sayre, Amy DeWall, Pam Miller and Jackie Feistel.