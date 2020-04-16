Suspect in Green Bay's Imperial Lane murder captured in Milwaukee

A suspect in a Green Bay murder last month was arrested in Milwaukee and is now charged in Brown County with first-degree intentional homicide.

Police investigate a homicide on Imperial Lane in Green Bay. March 24, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Marcus Stokes was identified as a person of interest in the murder of Calvin James Barber Jr., 39. Barber was shot once at a home on the 2200-block of Imperial Lane. His body was found the morning of March 24.

While investigating Barber's death, officers found a firearm in a nearby yard. Tests confirmed it was the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Detectives found out Stokes fled to the Milwaukee area after the shooting. He was apprehended by offers from Milwaukee and Green Bay police departments and agents from the state Department of Criminal Investigation. He's currently in the Brown County Jail.

Stokes is charged in Brown County with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping.