FDA blames blackberries from Woodman's, Fresh Thyme for 2019 hepatitis A outbreak

A hepatitis A outbreak that struck Wisconsin and four other states has been traced to fresh blackberries sold at Woodman's Market and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The FDA reports 20 people across seven states came down with the infection late last year with the most recent case occurring in mid-November. Patients who became ill reported buying the blackberries at the two grocery chains in six states:



Indiana



Michigan



Minnesota



Missouri



Nebraska

Wisconsin



The agency says anyone who purchased fresh, non-organic blackberries from Woodman's or Fresh Thyme between September 9 and September 30 should not eat them and frozen berries should be thrown away.

The FDA has wrapped up its investigation into the outbreak. However, it says its investigation could not find the source of the contaminated blackberries.