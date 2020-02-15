Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A cargo ship is rocketing toward the International Space Station, carrying candy and cheese to satisfy the crew's cravings.

Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus capsule from Virginia on Saturday.

The nearly 4-ton shipment should arrive at the orbiting lab Tuesday.

Besides the usual experiments and gear, the Cygnus holds cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and various gummy candies requested by the three station astronauts.

The delivery should have arrived before Valentine's Day, but was delayed by bad weather and equipment concerns at the Wallops Island launch pad.

It took three tries over the past week to launch the Antares rocket.