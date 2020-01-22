Local health official says "There's no concern to panic' over coronavirus

In a health alert, several new developments are emerging in the coronavirus outbreak.

A day after the first U.S case was confirmed, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s now testing several people who may have been infected. The CDC did not give an exact number on how many people it’s testing, but it did say individuals who either recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, or had contact with someone who may have the virus.

As we first reported Monday, the agency confirmed a man in Washington State has the virus. He recently returned from a trip to China.

Officials have shut down the city of Wuhan and have grounded any outbound flights and trains to prevent the spread of the virus. The outbreak was traced to a market selling seafood and live animals.

Since December, the coronavirus has killed 17 people and sickened more than 500 others. The majority of the cases are in China.

For many people in the United States, it’s the first time they are hearing the term coronavirus. Action 2 News reached out to a local health official who says the coronavirus is a virus most people refer to as the common cold. However, the coronavirus officials are referring to in China is a new strain of it.

“I think right now there’s no concern to panic at all. It’s one traveler, they are monitoring the situation closely with that traveler to see if anyone else develops illness,” said Carol Bess, an infection prevention team leader at Bellin Health in Green Bay.

Bess said the coronavirus is something we see quite often in the community.

“The coronavirus is a virus most people refer to as the common cold,” said Bess.

Bess said the term ‘coronavirus’ is an overarching term for many different strains of a virus, some minor like the common cold and others more severe like severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS.

“It’s kind of like Influenza A and Influenza B. And even through those strains, Influenza A has H1N1 or H3N2 so there’s these different strains and the same thing with coronavirus it has many strains,” said Bess.

When it comes to a new strain, like the one the CDC is monitoring out of China right now, there’s a level of concern that comes with it.

“The coronavirus that was first detected in a small city in China is a novel or new virus, so whenever we have new strains of viruses, we never really know for sure how they are going to act, how much illness they will cause, how severe the illness might be or how easy it is to transmit from person-to-person,” said Bess. “So we have to keep close watch on it to see how it acts to make sure we are taking the right precautions to protect everybody.”

The CDC said the immediate health risk of this new strain to the general American public is considered low at this time.

However, the agency is taking precautions at airports as officials believe it’s transmitted through person-to-person contact. Officials are checking the temperature of passengers and asking them to take a symptom assessment.

“We know it is causing some severe illness in some individuals. The case count continues to grow. There have been patients who died from the illness, so we know it can be pretty severe. Although some have recovered without any complications,” said Bess. “With any virus, even the common cold virus, the coronavirus that circulates in our area can cause more severe illness in people who are immunocompromised, people that are very young and the elderly.”

Bess said the best way to protect yourself is to practice proper-hand washing and hygiene techniques at all times.

“Symptoms people present with are usually a fever, cough, they could have difficulty breathing and that is when we get more concerned,” said Bess. “A temp that doesn’t reduce after several days or when you develop difficulty breathing, that’s when it’s important to start seeking medical attention.”

