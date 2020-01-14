Build-A-Bear to start selling 'Baby Yoda' dolls

Fans of "The Mandalorian" could soon have their own huggable and loveable, soft and cuddly Baby Yoda.

Build-A-Bear says it will begin selling the adorable "Star Wars" character, according to Business Insider.

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John made the announcement during the ICR Conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

Baby Yoda became a cultural phenomenon with the debut of "The Mandalorian" on the Disney Plus streaming service in November. The character is officially only known as "The Child" or "The Asset" on the show -- the character and its species don't have a name.

John said "The Child" would be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.