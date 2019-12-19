Green Bay lawmaker asked to resign over sexual harassment complaint

Assembly Democratic leaders are calling on a first-term state lawmaker to resign following a complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee.

Assembly Democrats leaders on Thursday called for the resignation of Rep. Staush Gruszynski, of Green Bay.

They have stripped him of all committee assignments and say he will no longer caucus with Democrats.

Democrats say an investigation determined that Gruszynski “verbally sexually harassed a legislative employee while in an offsite location after work hours."

Democratic leaders say that's a violation of state Assembly policies.

In a written statement, Gruszynski says he made a "terrible mistake" after having too many drinks at a Madison bar and made inappropriate comments to a woman. He apologized to the staff worker and wrote, "My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”

He indicated he does not intend to resign. “My concern and focus at this time is my family, and how in the New Year I continue to move forward serving the constituents of the 90th district" (read his complete statement below).

Gruszynski was elected in 2018. He is one of 35 Democrats in the Assembly, which is controlled by Republicans with a 63-member majority.

The Assembly is scheduled to return to work on Jan. 14 for the second year of the two-year session. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the Assembly is expecting to complete its work in February.

Gruszynski, along with all other Assembly members, is up for election again in 2020. He has not yet filed for re-election.

“As public officials and leaders of our caucus, we are committed to preventing and stopping incidents of harassment whenever they may occur in the Legislature,” the Democratic leaders said in the unsigned statement sent by Minority Leader Gordon Hintz’ office. “It’s our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct. Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions.”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler called the report against Gruszynski “troubling” and also called for his resignation.

Wikler wrote, “We are grateful for Leader Gordon Hintz’s swift and thorough response to this troubling report of sexual harassment. We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and expect elected leaders to hold themselves to the same standard. It is on all of us to create a culture of mutual respect and trust in the workplace and in our communities, and we are deeply disappointed that one of our own members contributed to this pervasive issue. In acknowledgment of the gravity of Rep. Gruszynski’s actions, we echo Leader Hintz’s request that he step down."

Statement from Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D-Green Bay)



"In October I made a terrible mistake after drinking too much in a Madison bar. That evening, I made inappropriate comments to a female staffer and a sexual harassment claim was filed. I fully cooperated with Human Resources throughout this process. I want to apologize directly to that staffer and everyone that was involved that evening. My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable. I need to be responsible for my actions and following that night I've taken steps with my family, and more importantly myself, to rebuild what I've broken. Shortly after this incident, I sought out counseling for myself and my family, and I am actively working on my continued sobriety. My concern and focus at this time is my family, and how in the New Year I continue to move forward serving the constituents of the 90th district."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

