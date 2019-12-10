Local health officials see early start to flu season

“We are starting to see positive influenza cases creep into the area,” said Dr. Ryan Murphy, an emergency medicine physician with BayCare Clinic. “It’s pretty widespread along southern portion of the country, but it is making its way north.”

Every year the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) monitors the progression of the flu across the nation, on a week-to-week basis. According to the CDC’s map, Wisconsin is still in the ‘low’ category, but just to our west, Minnesota is already considered ‘high.’

Health officials say this is the earliest start to the flu season in 15 years. Dr. Murphy said we usually see peak flu season around January and February, but we are already seeing cases in Brown County.

“We typically start to see increases around the holiday season because people are traveling more and also with the weather, people have been inside more so it’s easier to transmit to one another,” said Dr. Murphy.

With more cold weather on the way and holiday gatherings, Dr. Murphy said you are your best defense against influenza.

“Influenza is very contagious. It spreads through respiratory droplets, so if you’re out and you cough or sneeze, those viruses can spread within a 6 foot radius of you,” said Dr. Murphy.

He said it’s not too late to get the flu shot, but he said it takes two weeks to build immunity so the earlier you get it, the better.

“We are only in that ‘low’ category so we have a long season to go yet,” said Dr. Murphy. “It’s important we encourage people to get vaccinated. It can reduce severity of flu and reduce the duration of flu if you get it.”

Dr. Murphy said the flu shot will not give you the flu.

“The strain of influenza in the flu shot is deactivated so your body can’t replicate that strain of flu. Yes, when you get the flu shot you might not feel well for a day or two, you might feel achy and sore, but it’s not influenza,” said Dr. Murphy.

He also said the flu shot will only protect against Influenza A and B, which is a respiratory illness. Symptoms include body aches, fevers, chills, coughing and congestion. He said the flu shot does not protect you from the stomach flu.

“Influenza A and B is the respiratory flu that the flu shot protects against. The other illness where people are having nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, yes it feels like flu, but it’s not influenza, those illnesses are not protected against with the flu shot,” said Dr. Murphy.

Influenza can mutate, which means the shot may not provide 100 percent protection, but Dr. Murphy said it’s the best option to protect yourself and others.

“Influenza is a very serious illness and does affect two target populations, our children and elderly. We also need to be cognizant of chemotherapy patients or transplant patients, anyone who is on medication that impacts their immune system.”

If you have any questions about the flu shot or influenza, contact your medical professional.

