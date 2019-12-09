States' attorneys general discuss their annual Washington, D.C conference

The National Association of Attorneys General is holding their annual forum this week in the nation's capital to tackle pressing issues impacting each of their states.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser discusses his state's 2020 priorities. (Source: Gray DC)

The attorneys general get the chance to listen in and participate on panels on hot topics in politics during their 3 day conference.

On the agenda are subjects like E-cigarettes, officer-involved shootings and even Facebook privacy.

Gray DC caught up with a number of attorneys general to talk about the conference and the priorities for their states.

