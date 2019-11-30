Green Bay man arrested in fatal pedestrian crash

A Green Bay man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man with his car in Ashwaubenon.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety said it happened at about midnight on Saturday in the area of Ashland and Cormier Road.

Officers were first told someone had hit a deer but when they got to the scene they found a man's body in the ditch north of the intersection.

Green Bay police helped them find the driver which was a 38-year-old Green Bay man. That man has been arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and is in the Brown County Jail.

Neither man's name has been released.

