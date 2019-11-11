Pilot reported loss of control before crash that killed John Pagel, others

Federal investigators are not sure what caused a 2018 plane crash in central Indiana that killed three men bound for Wisconsin.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report on the crash last week. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the NTSB blames "an in-flight-loss of control," but investigators could not determine if mechanical or human factors caused the loss.

The February 2018 crash killed John Pagel, owner of Kewaunee, Wisconsin-based Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy; his son-in-law, Steven Witcpalek; and pilot Nathan Saari.

The NTSB says Saari told an air traffic controller the Cessna 441 Conquest Turboprop was "out of control" shortly after takeoff from Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis. It was bound for Green Bay.

The plane crashed in a field near Rossville, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS REPORT: MARCH 6, 2018

According to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report, the plane departed from Eagle Creek Airpark at 7:39 p.m. on February 22, bound for Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport. An Indianapolis controller asked Saari why he deviated from his assigned heading and altitude.

"The pilot reported that the airplane was out of control. The pilot... explained to the controller that he had a trim problem and difficulty controlling the airplane, but that he had the airplane back to straight and level."

He was given a new heading and clearance to climb to 13,000 feet, then turned over to a Chicago air traffic control center, which told him to climb to 20,000 then 23,000 feet and change his frequency.

"The pilot then transmitted that he needed a minute to get control of the airplane and that he was having difficulty with the trim. Communication and radar contract was then lost."

The NTSB report says the plane crashed into a plowed field. Wreckage was spread over a quarter mile, through the upper farm field, down a slope covered with brush and trees, and into a lower field.

The weather was overcast with 10 miles visibility, dictating the use of night instruments for flying.

The preliminary report details the events leading up to a crash and immediate findings but does not go into the investigation of the underlying cause. That report can take months to a year to complete.