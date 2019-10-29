Developers: Proposed Rail Yard Apartments will help housing shortage

The Rail Yard District is on track to add another housing unit to its lot along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

The Indiana-based development company, TWG Development, is already behind the 107-unit Broadway Lofts development. The affordable housing unit is already under construction in the Broadway District.

“The units are capped for people who are making 60 percent or less of the area’s median income here in Brown County… about $34,000 a year,” said Michael Taft, development analyst with TWG Development.

Taft said they want to continue to build here in Green Bay by adding another apartment complex to the Broadway District. However, this one will be for renters at or above the median income.

“We think there’s a significant under supply of good, quality luxury housing in the downtown Green Bay area,” said Taft. “So with this next project we are looking to fill that gap, from 60 percent income to market rate.”

The five-story, 225-unit apartment complex would offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Taft said about 10 percent, or 25 units, would be set aside for affordable housing. The remaining units will be market value.

“So a one-bedroom would be a little bit over $1,300. That is definitely market rate,” said Taft.

While there’s a need for affordable housing in Brown County, city leaders say there’s also a need for all types of housing.

In a statement from the President and CEO of NeighborWorks in Green Bay, Noel Halversen said, “We’re concerned about the availability of housing in our community. Construction of homes and apartments throughout Brown County has not kept pace with job creation and the formation of new families. The gap, now approaching 2,000 dwellings, is at all segments of the market. Any proposal that adds housing in the community should be encouraged. We expect that the Developers and the City will craft a plan for this project that substantially enhances the Railyard District and adds much needed housing to the community.”

“We will fill those,” said District 7 Alderman Randy Scannell. “Housing is very much needed. It’s the number one priority for the city, to provide more housing, especially in downtown.”

Jeff Mirkes, the executive director of Downtown Green Bay, says, “It's very clear that over the past five plus years, downtown was in need of additional housing. We saw that the demand was continuing to rise, and the supply was limited. When people ask what is needed downtown, all forms of residential is needed downtown…There are market rate units and there are affordable units. And it is safe to say that based on recent studies, more housing is needed throughout the area, and especially in the downtown area.”

With the RDA’s approval Tuesday, TWG Development will head into the Rail Yard Apartment’s design phase. The company is also hoping to purchase the three-acre property before the end of the year.

