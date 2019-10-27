One injured after garage fire, total loss

A garage fire leads to the total loss of a house and two vehicles Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded a fire located at W726 Birchwood Dr. in the Town of Osceola.

The family was able to safety evacuate the home and is getting assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no injuries due to the fire, but one person was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for minor injuries that did not occur because of the fire.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started as a result of a faulty extension cord in the garage, but it remains under investigation.

