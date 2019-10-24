Man convicted in Wisconsin summer camp sex assault case

A young Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting children at a Wisconsin summer camp where he worked was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Coleman Leonard, 20, was convicted in July after no contest pleads to charges of Child Enticement and 4th Degree Sexual Assault. As part of his plea agreement, three other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

He'll spend 13 years on probation and register as a sex offender for 15 years following his prison sentence.

As Action 2 News first reported in August, 2018, one of Leonard's victims found Leonard's notebook at camp which "contained a list of all the individuals that he [Leonard] had done things with at the camp," according to the criminal complaint.

Including a 14-year-old and two 15-year-old boys who said Leonard sexually assaulted them. Additional camp staffers came forward to talk about past sexual encounters with Leonard.