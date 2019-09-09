Boy who cancelled trip to help hurricane evacuees surprised with dream Disney vacation

A little boy is getting a dream vacation after taking time to help those in need during Hurricane Dorian.

After using vacation money to help feed hurricane evacuees, Jermaine Bell is finally going to Disney World. (Source: Facebook)

Jermaine Bell went viral last week after using his Disney trip money to help pass out free hot dogs to hurricane evacuees in Allendale.

Now, Bell was surprised with a dream vacation for his 7th birthday!

According to a Disney Parks blog, "On Sunday, Sept. 8, Jermaine celebrated his seventh birthday, when Mickey Mouse and a group of Walt Disney World cast members made a surprise visit to tell Jermaine that he and his family are going to Walt Disney World Resort after all. The family will enjoy a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom later this month."

On his mom's Facebook page, she says she hopes her son's acts of kindness and hard work convince people to "live to give".

