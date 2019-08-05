Police encourage active shooter training among general public

Local law enforcement officials are constantly training for all types of threats, but they know there’s always more work to be done, especially when it comes to the general public.

“It’s not getting any better. I can assure you it’s getting worse,” said De Pere Police Officer Jedd Bradley.

After this weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Bradley had one thing on his mind when he walked into work Monday morning

“It’s how do we get the message out to the community, to corporations and to society in general on what to do (when there’s an active shooter),” said Bradley.

Bradley said local law enforcement agencies are doing their best to stop threats in their tracks, but when they happen, they are often still a phone call away.

“We can be as good as we are here in Brown County and train all the time for this situation, unfortunately though, the odds of us being there when this happens is not good,” said Bradley. “There’s no way in heck we can predict when and how and who this new person is or when they’re going to do it. We can’t, it’s impossible.”

Jason Weber, NWTC’s Public Safety Training Coordinator, said it’s been that way for years.

“I really don’t see an answer coming soon. Honestly, we have been talking about this since 1999 Columbine and we really haven’t made any head way, but that reinforces the need for us, public safety, to train to respond quickly and work with public on ways to react and prevent it,” said Weber.

Weber and Bradley say it comes down to the general public and taking action when something happens. Weber said it’s important to realize that it can and has already happened here in Northeast Wisconsin.

“As often as these happen, there’s still a shock,” said Weber. “It really hits home to quite a few of us because a lot of us were involved in active shooting incident at Trestle Trails years back.”

While there’s no right answer because every situation is different, both Weber and Bradley say the best thing you can do is act, do something to get out of harms way.

“We can't react until we are notified. How that notification gets to you? There's numerous ways to get that, but once you are notified of that, now you have to do something,” said Bradley. “Maybe it’s that person at the farmers market that is yelling, ‘there's a guy with a gun,’ but now it's how we react when we hear that, that dictates the outcome of the event.”

Weber said it’s those outcomes, what people did, that goes into an agencies debrief and could change future protocol.

“How did they react,” said Weber. “Oh geez that didn’t work, maybe we need to push this and start doing that? So we take these incidents and are always learning and changing, our techniques have changed multiple times since April of 1999.”

Bradley said it’s time to make active shooter training part of the general public’s routine, just like fire and tornado drills.

“Our children are good at this. Brown County does active shooter drills all the time,” said Bradley. “You talk to kids after school and they say we had active shooter training, no big deal to them. Kids know what to do, it’s our ages that don’t know what to do.”

“Be proactive and be prepared. There are so many resources willing to work with you,” said Weber.

