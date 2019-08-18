52-year-old woman drowns at Vagabond Park Boat Launch Saturday

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old woman drowned at Vagabond Park boat launch late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said after returning from a boat ride, the Iron Mountain woman held onto the boat via a rope on the dock while a man went to get the vehicle and trailer.

When the man got back to the dock a few minutes later, he told authorities he found her floating in the water at the end of the dock around 4:16 p.m.

Officials said the man got the woman out of the water and started doing CPR. Another man from another boat tried to help.

Chief Deputy David Gribble said the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Authorities say the drowning remains under investigation as an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

