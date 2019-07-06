Far Vu Golf Course hosts 5th Annual VFW Golf Outing in Oshkosh

Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped showing their American spirit.

Whether they were having a good game or a bad game, many who spent their Saturday at Oshkosh’s Far Vu Golf Course brought some extra American flair.

“We’re just doing a golf outing for the Oshkosh VFW,” said John “Bonto” Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer, who owns the golf course, started the annual fundraiser five years ago.

“There’s a bunch of veterans golfing in it today,” said Pfeiffer.

Marshall Falk who served in Vietnam, says it’s a great 4th of July weekend event.

“Not only is it a fundraiser for the VFW but just to get the veterans together out here,” said Falk. “It’s just a fun day.”

A fun day filled with patriotic costumes, decorated golf carts, and people looking to support their veterans.

“They love getting out, having fun, and raising money, and it all stays local and that’s the main thing,” said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer says they aim to raise about $3,000 each year. That money supports the VFW Post 1908 in its goal to support brothers and sisters in arms.

“There’s no reason not to do anything for them, you know,” said Pfeiffer.

His support means a great deal to VFW members.

“Oh it’s great, it’s outstanding,” said Falk.

“Bonto helps us out time and time again out here and he’s a great sponsor of ours,” said Post 1908 Junior Vice Commander Mark Allermann. “We like coming out here and we get it going every year.”

Just like last year, most of the people who played Saturday plan to proudly support their veterans again next year.