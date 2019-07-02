Brown County 911 Dispatch prepared for influx of illegal firework calls

Brown County’s 911 Emergency Dispatch has already received a few calls about fireworks, but expect more over the next few days.

Last year between July 4-8th, Brown County received 36 calls just for fireworks.

Teaming up with local law enforcement agencies, Brown County’s director of Public Safety Communications Cullen Peltier said they have a plan in place to make sure all calls are dispatched correctly.

“We have basically cheat sheets on what all the agencies prefer to do with fireworks calls,” said Peltier. “Some will respond when multiple calls come in and some will respond proactively. What we have to do is figure what agency it’s coming from, what that agency wants to do with those calls and dispatch accordingly.”

For the Green Bay Police Department, they take advantage of their officers already out in neighborhoods.

“We work with dispatchers to send a message to the zone car, where the officers are located in the city to check on that, just due to the high volume of fireworks calls,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department. “But if complaint is persistent that an officer should be dispatched, the communication center will put a call in and they will go to location and investigate the fireworks complaint.”

In De Pere, police would like to meet with the complainant to pinpoint the illegal use of fireworks.

“So you can call 911 at 11:30 p.m. for a fireworks complaint, but unless we know where to go, we don’t know where the complaint is,” said Officer Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police Department. “It’s our job to serve you and meet with you, but that’s the problem we have because we are only so many.”

When in doubt, it’s always best to call 911.

“I think it’s important that if people think someone is in danger, they should call us,” said Peltier. “If they call us for nuisance calls, understand it may take some time for an officer to arrive.”

“If people hear something suspicious our message will always be call the police, we will investigate it,” said Warych.

