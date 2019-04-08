Weekend political show with Greta Van Susteren coming to WBAY-TV

Gray Television Inc. announced Monday, April 8, that it will launch a new weekly program this September called "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren."

Gray's Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate the program from Washington, D.C.

It will air on WBAY-TV Sunday mornings at 10:30 after "UpFront."

The new weekend political show will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country through a mix of substantive interviews of newsmakers, roundtable discussions, and both on-the-ground and investigative reports from local stations outside the beltway.

The show will tap a broad bench of Gray Television journalists from newsrooms across the country, including the award-winning team of Investigate TV.

Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell Jr. says that "Full Court Press" will showcase Greta's no-nonsense, straightforward style.

"We believe viewers will embrace Ms. Van Susteren's firm but tough approach with elected and other leaders to bolster the trusted, quality news our viewers already depend upon.," Howell said. "Our goal is to provide critical information without bias to allow viewers to form their own opinions and reach their own decisions by exploring all sides of a complex issue."

In addition, in August, Gray will launch "Full Court Press-Overtime" across multiple digital platforms. The website and OTT app will feature extended interviews, live streaming and user interaction, as well as links to additional related news content.

"The digital components will give us instant feedback on topics and questions that matter most to viewers," Van Susteren said.

Initially, Gray will clear "Full Court Press" across its own footprint of 93 markets plus television stations in Chicago and Milwaukee, covering nearly 28 percent of US television households. Gray anticipates securing additional station clearances prior to the show's launch.

Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN. Her primetime Fox News Channel Show, "On the Record," was No. 1 in its timeslot for 14 1/2 years.

Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN's prime-time news and analysis program, "The Point with Greta Van Susteren," and co-hosted the network's daily legal analysis show, "Burden of Proof." Her legal analysis for CNN's coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association's Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism.

