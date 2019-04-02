Despite voter turnout, election security measures remain consistent

While thousands of voters head to the polls for Tuesday’s general election, those behind the scenes have been preparing for weeks.

“Our busiest times are going to be anywhere between 4-6 weeks out from the election itself,” said Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk.

When it comes to preparing for an election, Juno said there are no shortcuts even if voter turnout isn’t expected to be high.

“For Brown County, we would have 33-35 percent voter turnout and that is of the estimated eligible voters in Brown County.

Juno said those voters can feel confident that their vote counted when they leave the polling place because of all the preparation and security measures already in place.

“During the 2016 presidential elections, there were a lot of questions as to security of equipment. Just want to emphasis none of our election tabulators are connected in any way to the internet, so there cannot be any interference when it comes from there,” said Juno.

Brown County’s Chief Deputy Clerk, Justin Schmit, said there are only two ways to get the votes from the tabulators into the county’s system: either sending them through a secure phone line or having someone physically drop off the results on a USB. It is then uploaded to a server that is never connected to the internet.

“They are just stand alone, plugged into power, but never on the internet. Just the server for the phone line and then these (two computers) talk to each other, but that’s it,” said Schmit.

The polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can still register at the polling places, just bring along the proper documents with your current address on it and a valid photo ID.

The results of the election will be posted on our website and broadcast on Action 2 News at 10.

